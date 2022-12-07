Home States Telangana

Harish Rao pays surprise visit to hospital

MLA Jeevan Reddy brought to the attention of the minister about the hardship of the patients  visiting health centres in Nizamabad due to lack of dialysis facilities here.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the local government dispensary during his visit to Armoor in Nizamabad district. The minister inquired with the patients and pregnant women undergoing treatment about the diet plan being followed by the hospital. The minister advised the doctors to provide adequate nutrition to the patients.

After learning about the pharmacy lab facilities in the hospital, the minister ordered the officials to install a high-end ultrasound, Targeted Imaging for Foetal Enamels (TIFA) scanning machine immediately.

MLA Jeevan Reddy brought to the attention of the minister about the hardship of the patients  visiting health centres in Nizamabad due to lack of dialysis facilities here. The minister ordered the officials to take steps to set up a dialysis centre in the area hospital within 10 days.

Comments

