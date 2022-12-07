Home States Telangana

Telangana HC to continue hearing plea against BJP petition in Poachgate case

Dave pointed out that it was incredulous that just a day after the complaint in the poaching case was registered, the BJP had filtered out malafide.

Published: 07th December 2022

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

After a day of riveting arguments between Dushyant Dave and Udday Hulla, senior counsels appearing for the State and Bhusarapu Srinivas respectively, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing to Wednesday a plea seeking dismissal of the writ petition filed by BJP state general secretary G Premender Reddy seeking handing over the TRS MLAs poaching case to the CBI.

Stating that the three accused – Ramchandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji – were caught red-handed on September 26 while trying to induce TRS MLA Rohit Reddy to switch sides to the BJP in lieu of crores of rupees, Supreme Court counsel Dave prayed the court to dismiss the writ petition filed by Premender Reddy.

He said that the entire incident of enticing and inducing TRS MLAs was documented with audio and video clips, call records, and so on, now in the custody of the SIT. Dave said that the evidence was sent to the Forensics Science Laboratory and was judged to be legitimate and undisputed.

The Supreme Court has clearly said in a succession of judgments that investigations into criminal acts should not be hindered. The three accused whom the BJP is now disowning before the Court are in actuality being protected, he said. Dave said that the BJP falsely claimed malafide in the investigation. However, the complaint was filed on October 26, and on October 27, the BJP petitioned the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry, citing an unfair and biassed investigation by the SIT, senior counsel said.

Dave pointed out that it was incredulous that just a day after the complaint in the poaching case was registered, the BJP had filtered out malafide. “There has been no investigation for even a single day since all of the accused had moved the High Court requesting protection from arrest and presence before the SIT. One accused after the other is granted immunity from appearing before the SIT by the High Court.

If this is the case, the inquiry will be halted, and the accused will delete evidence in the meanwhile,” he said. Dave highlighted a number of Supreme Court decisions that state that neither the accused nor the complainant has the right to request a change in the investigating agency. Even the courts cannot intervene in such matters, he said.

