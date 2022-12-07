Jagtial sugar farmers await KCR's visit with hope

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Authorities said that all arrangements have been made for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s programme in Jagtial on Wednesday. He is likely to inaugurate the integrated collectorate complex and the newly constructed party office of the TRS apart from laying the foundation stone for a medical college building.

In the evening, the chief minister is scheduled to address a public meeting. In view of the CM’s proposed visit, additional police personnel have been deployed in Jagtial. Health Minister T Harish Rao and Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar inspected the arrangements on Tuesday.

Sugarcane ryots expect Rao to address their concerns on the reopening of the Nizam Sugar Factory in Muthyampet. Later in the night, the chief minister is scheduled to stay at Karimnagar. On Thursday, he is likely to inaugurate the guest house built by the Roads & Buildings department.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the Karimnagar Circuit Resthouse, whose acronym is incidentally KCR, was constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The minister said that half of the guesthouse’s first floor has been reserved for the chief minister, while the rest has been allocated to guest rooms for ministers and other prominent personalities.

Kamalakar called upon party workers to make the chief minister’s programme a grand success. Meanwhile, former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar called upon party activists in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency to oppose Chandrasekhar Rao’s programme. The State government is yet to fulfil all its promises in the seven Assembly constituencies in the district, he said.

JAGTIAL: Authorities said that all arrangements have been made for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s programme in Jagtial on Wednesday. He is likely to inaugurate the integrated collectorate complex and the newly constructed party office of the TRS apart from laying the foundation stone for a medical college building. In the evening, the chief minister is scheduled to address a public meeting. In view of the CM’s proposed visit, additional police personnel have been deployed in Jagtial. Health Minister T Harish Rao and Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar inspected the arrangements on Tuesday. Sugarcane ryots expect Rao to address their concerns on the reopening of the Nizam Sugar Factory in Muthyampet. Later in the night, the chief minister is scheduled to stay at Karimnagar. On Thursday, he is likely to inaugurate the guest house built by the Roads & Buildings department. Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the Karimnagar Circuit Resthouse, whose acronym is incidentally KCR, was constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The minister said that half of the guesthouse’s first floor has been reserved for the chief minister, while the rest has been allocated to guest rooms for ministers and other prominent personalities. Kamalakar called upon party workers to make the chief minister’s programme a grand success. Meanwhile, former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar called upon party activists in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency to oppose Chandrasekhar Rao’s programme. The State government is yet to fulfil all its promises in the seven Assembly constituencies in the district, he said.