KTR sure of TRS hattrick in 2023 Telangana Assembly polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence that the TRS would storm back to power in the next Assembly elections and K Chandrasekhar Rao will continue as the chief minister, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the third successive term of the pink party would see the Metro Rail project being extended from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar.

Speaking after inaugurating various development works in LB Nagar, Rama Rao said: “Metro Rail has been completed till Nagole and LB Nagar. In the second phase, we will connect Nagole with LB Nagar and LB Nagar with Hayathnagar. I am telling you in advance because media might say anything.”

Emphasising the TRS government’s commitment to welfare schemes, he said that they have been designed to bring smiles on the faces of the poor. “Our government is supporting lakhs of people across the State through various welfare programmes,” he said.

Rama Rao said that KCR has introduced an integrated holistic model in which urban development, industries, environment, agriculture and IT are in perfect harmony with one another. “Before the formation of Telangana, the State’s per capita income was Rs 1.24 lakh, and within seven years, it had shot up to become the No 1 State in the country with a per capita income of Rs 2.78 lakh. The GSDP has gone up to Rs 11.55 lakh crore from Rs 5.6 lakh crore,” the minister said.

Systematic development

He said that Telangana has shown to the entire country the results of an integrated holistic model of administration. All sectors, including agriculture, IT, environment, healthcare and so on have been developed simultaneously and systematically, he said.

“As Hyderabad is expanding rapidly, investments in IT and other sectors were flowing and accordingly, the second phase of SNDP works would also be undertaken. Of the 34 works that have been taken up under the SNDP Phase-1, two have been completed and 17 will be completed by this month-end. Another 15 works will be completed by January. Works of Hussainsagar surplus nala and Balkapur nala will be completed by next summer,” Rama Rao said.

Various development works costing around Rs 54 crore in LB Nagar constituency were inaugurated by the minister. They includes the first funeral complex that serves Hindus, Christians and Muslims at Fathullaguda in LB Nagar developed across 6.5 acres.

The minister also inaugurated the newly-built animal crematorium at the GHMC Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda, which will ensure dignified funerals for pets in a scientific manner. The crematorium, built as per the Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms, will have zero emissions. A link road from Central Ground Water Board (Bandlaguda) to Peerzadiguda road was also inaugurated.

HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence that the TRS would storm back to power in the next Assembly elections and K Chandrasekhar Rao will continue as the chief minister, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the third successive term of the pink party would see the Metro Rail project being extended from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar. Speaking after inaugurating various development works in LB Nagar, Rama Rao said: “Metro Rail has been completed till Nagole and LB Nagar. In the second phase, we will connect Nagole with LB Nagar and LB Nagar with Hayathnagar. I am telling you in advance because media might say anything.” Emphasising the TRS government’s commitment to welfare schemes, he said that they have been designed to bring smiles on the faces of the poor. “Our government is supporting lakhs of people across the State through various welfare programmes,” he said. Rama Rao said that KCR has introduced an integrated holistic model in which urban development, industries, environment, agriculture and IT are in perfect harmony with one another. “Before the formation of Telangana, the State’s per capita income was Rs 1.24 lakh, and within seven years, it had shot up to become the No 1 State in the country with a per capita income of Rs 2.78 lakh. The GSDP has gone up to Rs 11.55 lakh crore from Rs 5.6 lakh crore,” the minister said. Systematic development He said that Telangana has shown to the entire country the results of an integrated holistic model of administration. All sectors, including agriculture, IT, environment, healthcare and so on have been developed simultaneously and systematically, he said. “As Hyderabad is expanding rapidly, investments in IT and other sectors were flowing and accordingly, the second phase of SNDP works would also be undertaken. Of the 34 works that have been taken up under the SNDP Phase-1, two have been completed and 17 will be completed by this month-end. Another 15 works will be completed by January. Works of Hussainsagar surplus nala and Balkapur nala will be completed by next summer,” Rama Rao said. Various development works costing around Rs 54 crore in LB Nagar constituency were inaugurated by the minister. They includes the first funeral complex that serves Hindus, Christians and Muslims at Fathullaguda in LB Nagar developed across 6.5 acres. The minister also inaugurated the newly-built animal crematorium at the GHMC Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda, which will ensure dignified funerals for pets in a scientific manner. The crematorium, built as per the Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms, will have zero emissions. A link road from Central Ground Water Board (Bandlaguda) to Peerzadiguda road was also inaugurated.