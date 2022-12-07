Home States Telangana

Notification issued for 1,147 posts of assistant professors in medical dept

This is the first recruitment drive after the State government banned private practice by doctors working in government hospitals.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image of medical students attending class used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Tuesday issued a notification for general recruitment of 1147 posts of assistant professors in various specialties under the Director of Medical Education in Telangana. “For all the above categories of posts, the candidates recruited are not eligible for private practice,” the notification says.

Vacancies are for the posts of assistant professors in 34 different categories such as Anatomy, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine and others. The scale of pay will be Rs 68,900 to Rs 2,05,500.

Applicants will be selected based on 100 points of which 80 will be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying exam and 20 points for service in government hospitals, institutions, programmes.

“It’s raining jobs in the Health Medical & Family Welfare Department! Notification for 1,147 vacancies of Assistant Professors under Director of Medical Education was released by the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board,” Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted on Tuesday. Online application for the posts will commence by 10:30 am on December 20.

Comments

Fifa World Cup
