Poachgate: ACB court rejects SIT plea to add BL Santhosh, others in FIR

Ramachandra Bharati, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji were named A1 to A3.

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating  that neither law and order police nor the Special Investigation Team is competent to investigate the offences relating to the PC Act and only the Special Police Establishment-Anti-Corruption Bureau is the competent authority to do so, an ACB court on Tuesday rejected a memo filed by the SIT urging it to consider BL Santhosh, Tushar Vellappally, Jaggu Swamy and B Srinivas as accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case.

The SIT had in November requested the court to array the BJP national general secretary and others as accused (A4 to A7) in the case.

Ramachandra Bharati, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji were named A1 to A3. The court said that there was no direct proof of the money trail leading to the four or their presence at the farmhouse when the other accused in the case were arrested.

