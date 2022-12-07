Raids worrying KTR: BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to TRS working president KT Rama Rao as ‘prince,’ BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has said that the former and the people around him were tense due to IT raids on Phoenix Group and other firms in Telangana.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, he mocked Rama Rao for being promoted as the ‘foreign minister of Telangana’. He lambasted the State government on failing to come to the rescue of Gulf migrants. “In 2014, the State government proposed to establish the NRI cell with a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore.

Till 2021-22, not even Rs 1 crore was spent,” he pointed out. “If skilled workers from the Gulf want to return to Telangana to start their own business, is there a scheme to help them? Is there a pension scheme to help the Gulf returnees,” he asked.

