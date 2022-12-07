Home States Telangana

Telngana HC issues notices to state govt to file counter on PIL against Dharani

He said that this had led to lakhs of farmers becoming helpless in conducting transactions on their occupied lands.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government to file detailed counters within four weeks in response to a PIL which raised several issues relating to Dharani website. The PIL has been filed by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhyuan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy ordered the issue of notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries of Revenue and Forest Department, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), District Collector, Mahabubabad, and three other revenue authorities.

The petitioner sought the authorities concerned to correct the entries of patta lands of innocent farmers in Narayanapuram village, Kesamudhra mandal, Mahabubabad district which were enrolled in the name of the Forest Department. He argued that as a result of the introduction of the Dharani website and subsequent portal in Telangana, the revenue authorities had incorrectly uploaded the eight lakh acres of patta land parcels in the portal.

He said that this had led to lakhs of farmers becoming helpless in conducting transactions on their occupied lands. When the aggrieved farmers approached the revenue authorities by filing online applications, the officials were demanding lakhs of rupees from each farmer for making corrections and issuing e-passbooks.

The revenue authorities, in collusion with public representatives such as MLAs, MPs and real estate developers, were fraudulently converting such lands into plots under the guise of prohibited lands, Rapolu Bhaskar said.

The petitioner also claimed that lands up to 3,84,000 acres were uploaded as forest lands on the Dharani portal with this malafide intent and that revenue authorities had illegally collected crores in stamp duty to redress farmers’ grievances for corrections of entries in the Dharani portal. Taking advantage of this, revenue officials had in some cases illegally reversed the lands to the first original pattedar and sold those lands to third parties, leaving farmers landless, forcing them to starve, thereby violating Human Rights and the Right to Property under Article 300-A of the Indian Constitution, the advocate argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp