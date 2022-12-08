Abolish post of Governor, demands CPI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding abolishment of the post of Governor, CPI activists on Wednesday attempted to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan - the official residence of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad. However, the police foiled the attempt by briefly detaining the activists and shifting them to various police stations.

A large number of Left party activists, led by CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, from the city as well as di-stricts gathered at the Khairatabad Metro station early in the day and began their march towards the Raj Bhavan.The police, however, blocked their rally and shifted them to seven different police stations in the city.

