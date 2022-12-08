Home States Telangana

Abolish post of Governor, demands CPI

However, the police foiled the attempt by briefly detaining the activists and shifting them to various police stations.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding abolishment of the post of Governor, CPI activists on Wednesday attempted to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan - the official residence of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad. However, the police foiled the attempt by briefly detaining the activists and shifting them to various police stations.

A large number of Left party activists, led by CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, from the city as well as di-stricts gathered at the Khairatabad Metro station early in the day and began their march towards the Raj Bhavan.The police, however, blocked their rally and shifted them to seven different police stations in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp