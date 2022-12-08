Home States Telangana

Don’t waste your time lobbying, party rewards talent: Bandi Sanjay to BJP leaders

The party leadership would definitely acknowledge all those who work sincerely and seriously.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay addresses a public meeting in Khanapur of Nirmal district on the tenth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Wednesday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Advising party leaders not to waste their time lobbying for tickets for the upcoming elections, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday asked them to instead focus on strengthening the party at all levels in Nirmal district.

Interacting with party leaders from Kamareddy district on the tenth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Khanapur constituency of Nirmal district, Sanjay said that selection of candidates would be done by the BJP national leadership and only those who work hard, follow the party line and discipline and remain loyal would get tickets.

“The party leadership would definitely acknowledge all those who work sincerely and seriously. The party leadership would not succumb to any pressure tactics or lobbying for giving tickets,” he said.Sanjay called upon the party leaders to be among the people and put up a strong fight against the ruling TRS.“The BJP would stand by you in the event of any troubles from the State government,” he assured.

He asked the party leaders to form the booth-level committees at all polling stations without delay and said that any laxity in this would not be tolerated. “There is growing anger against the TRS government among the people. We need to capitalise on that,” Sanjay said.Later, addressing a public meeting in Khanapur, he came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for targeting BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh in the MLAs poaching case.

“Santhosh is a great leader, who has been striving for upholding Hindu dharma and integrity of the nation. KCR is foisting false cases against him. The ACB court striking down the memo to make Santosh an accused in the poaching case was a slap on KCR’s face,” he said.

JP Nadda to attend yatra on Dec 15
BJP national president JP Nadda will be the chief guest at public meet-ing  on the Yatra concluding day in Karimnagar on December 15

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay BJP Telangana elections Telangana assembly polls Telangana polls
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp