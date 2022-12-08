Don’t waste your time lobbying, party rewards talent: Bandi Sanjay to BJP leaders

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Advising party leaders not to waste their time lobbying for tickets for the upcoming elections, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday asked them to instead focus on strengthening the party at all levels in Nirmal district.

Interacting with party leaders from Kamareddy district on the tenth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Khanapur constituency of Nirmal district, Sanjay said that selection of candidates would be done by the BJP national leadership and only those who work hard, follow the party line and discipline and remain loyal would get tickets.

“The party leadership would definitely acknowledge all those who work sincerely and seriously. The party leadership would not succumb to any pressure tactics or lobbying for giving tickets,” he said.Sanjay called upon the party leaders to be among the people and put up a strong fight against the ruling TRS.“The BJP would stand by you in the event of any troubles from the State government,” he assured.

He asked the party leaders to form the booth-level committees at all polling stations without delay and said that any laxity in this would not be tolerated. “There is growing anger against the TRS government among the people. We need to capitalise on that,” Sanjay said.Later, addressing a public meeting in Khanapur, he came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for targeting BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh in the MLAs poaching case.

“Santhosh is a great leader, who has been striving for upholding Hindu dharma and integrity of the nation. KCR is foisting false cases against him. The ACB court striking down the memo to make Santosh an accused in the poaching case was a slap on KCR’s face,” he said.

JP Nadda to attend yatra on Dec 15

BJP national president JP Nadda will be the chief guest at public meet-ing on the Yatra concluding day in Karimnagar on December 15

