Intel points to likely Maoist attacks; high alert in Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: A high alert has been sounded in the Bhadrachalam Agency area with the police receiving intelligence inputs that Maoists may attack leaders of the ruling party and other prominent persons.The alert has been given as the Maoists are in the midst of their week-long People’s Liberation of Guerrilla Army (PLGA) celebrations on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border which began on December 3. The PLGA is the armed wing of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Police suspect the Maoists might target the ruling party leaders to prove their existence. An officer in the Intelligence department said that the Maoists were losing the support of tribals as the latter suffering heavily in the crossfire between the police and the Maoists.

As the Maoists are losing their stranglehold on tribals, they have realised that their time is up and are surrendering to the police one after the other, the Intelligence officer claimed.As the ground-level cadre are leaving the party, their leaders are trying to put the party together and the only thing to do is to organise some violent incidents and tell the party cadres that they are a force to reckon with.

Leaders cancel programmes

One landlord in Dummugudem mandal said that the police had been advising him to move to safer places as they have inputs that the Maoists were up to something big. “They asked me to hide somewhere at least the Maoists week-long celebrations,” he said.

Almost all important leaders, including several people’s representatives, cancelled their programmes in the interior areas of the Agency.Kothagudem OSD K Sai Manohar said: “We have information that the Maoists are moving in the agency area, with the intention to target people’s representatives. We have deployed forces in border areas and intensified combing.”

