Mercury likely to dip in North Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The weather conditions which remained moderate in the last couple of weeks in the State are set to get breezy as mercury levels are very likely drop to 7 degree Celsius.As per the weather forecast, temperatures may drop to 7 degrees in Kamareddy and Mancherial, while many districts could face similar chilly weather in the coming days. The prevailing weather conditions are attributed mainly to low-level North-Easterlies prevailing over the State. During the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 10.9 degree Celsius was recorded in Sirpur (U), Kumurambheem district. In Greater Hyderabad limits, 14.7 degrees Celsius was the minimum temperature reported in Sivarampalle, Rangareddy district. There is also a possibility of light rainfall by this weekend as there is a deep depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. It will continue to move west north-westwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.In Hyderabad, skies are expected to be cloudy.Haze or mist is very likely to occur during morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be North-Easterlies with wind speed around 06-08 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees and 16 degrees respectively.