Modi’s sab ka vikas is sab bakwas: KCR

JAGTIAL: In a scathing attack, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s catchphrase, ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas’ as ‘sab bakwas’ (all trash) and said that the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ slogan was relegated to lip-service going by the lack of security for SC women in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Blaming the Centre for Telangana not reaching the expected GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), the chief minister said that had the Union government given the State due support, its GSDP would have reached Rs 14.55 lakh crore, instead of the existing Rs 11.50 lakh crore. “Despite the Centre creating stumbling blocks, the State’s GSDP has doubled in eight years of TRS rule, from Rs 5 lakh crore. As a result of Centre’s noncooperation, Telangana has suffered a loss of Rs 3.50 lakh crore,” Rao charged.

“Make in India has not yielded any visible results. Even items of daily need like nail-cutters, blades and even the cloth for the tricolour, all are being imported from China. You call it Make in India? All towns in India have China bazaars. Make in India is a big flop,” thundered Rao.The chief minister inaugurated the Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC) and laid the foundation stone for a medical college in Jagtial on Wednesday.Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the TRS party office, he accused the PM of unleashing propaganda and taking the innocent people in the country for a ride.

“Due to inefficiency of the BJP government at the Centre, about 50 lakh people have lost their employment in the last eight years. Public sector units are being privatised to help some corporate houses,” he said.“We have accomplished many firsts and emerged as a role model for the country. Telangana is the only State in India that is supplying 24x7 quality power to all sectors and farmers are getting it free of cost,” Rao said

Alleging that as many as 10,000 industrial units were shut down during the BJP rule, Rao said that he was ready for a public debate anywhere in the country to prove his statement right. “With its religious madness, the BJP is creating chaos in the country and planning to privatise the largest public sector insurance company, LIC which has Rs 35 lakh crore funds in its kitty. All LIC agents should launch a movement to stall the Centre’s move,” he said.

“The State budget which stood at Rs 62,000 crore eight years ago crossed Rs 2.2 lakh crore, a testimony to the spectacular performance of Telangana in all economic parameters,” he said.“Modi’s own State is facing power cuts; so is the national capital Delhi. Telangana is the only State where there are no power cuts. Modi has not done a single good work during his rule. His government is cutting the salaries of Anganwadi workers and planning to install meters on agriculture pumpsets. Intellectuals and youth are talking about these in every village,” said Rao.

“The TRS government is working with foresight to develop irrigation, electricity, education and health sectors in the State. Even though the Centre is not cooperating, the State government is setting up medical colleges in all the districts,” Rao said.

On the occasion, the CM announced Rs 100 crore for the development of Kondagattu Hanuman temple and Rs 10 crore constituency development funds for Karimnagar and Jagtial Assembly segments. He also promised mandal headquarters at Bandalingapur as per the wishes of the villagers.Addressing the officials after inaugurating the IDOC, Rao asserted that the State was No. 1 in the country in all sectors.

In implementation of various welfare schemes, Telangana’s is the largest human effort after China and Brazil, he said and appreciated officials for their commitment to their duty and urged them to work with the same spirit for the development of the State.Earlier, addressing the officials, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said Telangana was paying the highest salaries to employees in the country.

