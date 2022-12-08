Two of a family die after consuming wild arrowroot, five others ill

By Express News Service

MEDAK: A 70-year-old woman and her 50-year-old son died while five other family members fell ill after consuming wild arrowroot (Adavi Dumpa) in Venkatraopet of Kowdipally mandal. Of the five, two of them are in critical condition, said police. Locals believe that arrowroot foraged from forested areas helps improve stamina. Fifty-year-old Neelam Srinivas had found some wild varieties of the tuber vegetable growing in the forest and brought it home for consumption, said police.

To prepare the vegetables, he boiled them and mixed them with milk, they added. Locals found Srinivas’ family members vomiting late on Monday and shifted them to the Narsapur Government Hospital. While Srinivas passed away at the hospital on Wednesday, his mother, Venkatamma, who was taken to the Sangareddy Government Hospital, died while undergoing treatment on the same day.

Negligence alleged

Leaders and activists of Congress, BJP and CPI staged a protest alleging negligence by medical professionals in front of the Narsapur Government Hospital on Wednesday. Kowdipally police have registered a case and are probing the matter.

