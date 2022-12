By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Lashing out at Bandi Sanjay for his remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MLC K Kavitha, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik on Thursday warned the State BJP chief to be careful with his choice of words.

Incensed by Sanjay’s criticism during his public meeting at Khanapur in Nirmal district on Wednesday, the TRS MLA said: “If the mouth slips too far, we can cut the tongue itself”. She also said that Sanjay was dreaming that Kavith would be arrested.

