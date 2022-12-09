Home States Telangana

Centre halting Telangana's progress, alleges Harish Rao

He added that the Telangana government was committed to working for the welfare of the people. 

Published: 09th December 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Central government for ‘insulting the people of Telangana.’ The minister said the Centre insulted people by telling them to consume broken rice when the farmers requested them to purchase paddy.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 40,000-litre water tank and a collective sheep shed in Gatlamalya village of Nanganur mandal in Siddipet constituency. He also inaugurated a primary health centre in the village.Harish lashed out at the Centre for holding back Telangana’s funds, thus stalling the development of the State. 

“Instead of coordinating with the State government to work for the welfare of the people, the BJP leaders were blocking the State funds and making insulting remarks against the State leaders,” he alleged.

The minister reminded the people of the village that it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who brought a hospital for the benefit of the people of Nangunur mandal when he was an MLA. “Since then, double-lane road, electricity substation, and several check dams were constructed here for the benefit of the people,” Harish said.

Later in the day, the minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the district women’s association building. The estimated cost for the project is about Rs 4 crore. 

