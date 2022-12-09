Change is in air: Congress's Bhatti on party's Himachal victory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Congress’ comfortable victory in Himachal Pradesh as an indication of the changing political scenario in the country, CLP floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday played down the BJP sweep in Gujarat as an immoral victory that was achieved by using parties like AAP and AIMIM to split the secular vote, as well as misusing the entire administrative machinery of the country.

Addressing the media at the Assembly media point, Vikramarka said that the people of Himachal Pradesh rejected the BJP as they were fed up with the atrocities of the Modi government.

Accusing the prime minister of forgetting his stature and acting like a representative of the saffron party during his campaign, he said that BJP used money, power and false propaganda to win the Gujarat elections.

“The wealth of the nation was dumped in Gujarat. The crony capitalists who looted the country’s wealth had all gathered in Gujarat to lure the people by various means. A media campaign was run to show that the main contest was between the BJP and AAP,” Vikramarka alleged.

Revanth celebrates Himachal poll results

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy congratulated Himachal Pradesh’s Congress leaders and workers for what he called a remarkable win.

“Congress will give its best in governance for the people of Himachal and would strive for the betterment of their lives,” he tweeted. Congress workers burst fireworks in the Gandhi Bhavan to celebrate the party’s victory in Himachal Pradesh and distributed sweets among themselves.

HYDERABAD: Describing the Congress’ comfortable victory in Himachal Pradesh as an indication of the changing political scenario in the country, CLP floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday played down the BJP sweep in Gujarat as an immoral victory that was achieved by using parties like AAP and AIMIM to split the secular vote, as well as misusing the entire administrative machinery of the country. Addressing the media at the Assembly media point, Vikramarka said that the people of Himachal Pradesh rejected the BJP as they were fed up with the atrocities of the Modi government. Accusing the prime minister of forgetting his stature and acting like a representative of the saffron party during his campaign, he said that BJP used money, power and false propaganda to win the Gujarat elections. “The wealth of the nation was dumped in Gujarat. The crony capitalists who looted the country’s wealth had all gathered in Gujarat to lure the people by various means. A media campaign was run to show that the main contest was between the BJP and AAP,” Vikramarka alleged. Revanth celebrates Himachal poll results TPCC president A Revanth Reddy congratulated Himachal Pradesh’s Congress leaders and workers for what he called a remarkable win. “Congress will give its best in governance for the people of Himachal and would strive for the betterment of their lives,” he tweeted. Congress workers burst fireworks in the Gandhi Bhavan to celebrate the party’s victory in Himachal Pradesh and distributed sweets among themselves.