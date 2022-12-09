Home States Telangana

Collector reviews preparations for Mukkoti Ekadasi in Bhadrachalam

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the festival this year as it was marred by the pandemic the last two years, he said.

Published: 09th December 2022 05:36 AM

LORD’S DAY OUT: The bedecked Hamsa Vahanam, for circumambulation of river Godavari on the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Bhadradri- Kothagudem Collector D Anudeep on Thursday inspected arrangements for the upcoming Mukkoti Ekadasi festival, which is set to begin on December 23, in Bhadrachalam. 

He instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements so that devotees face no inconvenience in finding accommodation or during the teppotsavam (float festival) and vaikunta dwara darshanam. The festival will end on January 16, 2023, he added.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the festival this year as it was marred by the pandemic the last two years, he said. Instructing officials to complete arrangements before December 23, he asked them to ensure that each devotee is able to have a hassle-free darshanam of Lord Rama and Sita.

Temple officials said tickets for vaikunta dwara darshanam, which will be held on January 2, are available in four brackets — Rs 250, Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 (all per head). They can be brought online (at www.bhadrachalamonline.com). Additionally, five counters have been set up in different parts of Bhadrachalam to sell tickets as well, they added.

