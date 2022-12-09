Home States Telangana

KCR enacting drama to shift attention from Kavitha: Bandi Sanjay

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and TRS K Kavitha has invested heavily in liquor business. 

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

JAGTIAL: State BJP Bandi Sanjay on Thursday accused the chief minister of enacting a drama to divert attention from the Delhi liquor scam.  

“KCR is enacting a drama along with YSR Congress leaders by unnecessarily raking up undivided AP talk,” Sanjay said in Raghavapeta as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. 

He also alleged that Kavitha has purchased land in the vicinity of Kondagattu temple, and that was the reason for the CM announcing `100 crore for its development. 

