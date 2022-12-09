KCR enacting drama to shift attention from Kavitha: Bandi Sanjay

JAGTIAL: State BJP Bandi Sanjay on Thursday accused the chief minister of enacting a drama to divert attention from the Delhi liquor scam.
“KCR is enacting a drama along with YSR Congress leaders by unnecessarily raking up undivided AP talk,” Sanjay said in Raghavapeta as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.
He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and TRS K Kavitha has invested heavily in liquor business.
He also alleged that Kavitha has purchased land in the vicinity of Kondagattu temple, and that was the reason for the CM announcing `100 crore for its development.