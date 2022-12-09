KCR lauds efforts of officials in implementation of Dalit Bandhu

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday commended the efforts of Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan and other officials in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu, the State government’s flagship scheme for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, in the Huzurabad Assembly segment.

The Collector submitted a progress report on the pilot project to the CM, who met officials at the Karimnagar residence of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. He informed Rao about the unit preference of the beneficiaries and provided details on the number of units that have been grounded.

As many as 18,021 units have been distributed to 21,000 beneficiaries, of which 120 are fertiliser units or dairy farms, he said.

