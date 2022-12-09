Home States Telangana

Telangana objects to Andhra’s plea against PLIS before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal

The Tribunal granted AP two weeks thereafter to file their rejoinder to the reply, if any and posted the application for arguments on January 24, 2023.

Published: 09th December 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Work site of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project in Nagarkurnool district

Work site of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project in Nagarkurnool district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh filed an application before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, seeking a stay on the GO 246 issued by Telangana regarding Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS). During the cross-examination on Thursday, the AP filed the application objecting to the construction of the irrigation scheme.

Telangana raised preliminary objections about the application’s maintainability and questioned the Tribunal’s authority to hear the application in view of section 84 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Telangana objected to the application, stating that the apex council is the appropriate forum before such a grievance should be raised. Telangana had refrained from filing similar applications before this Tribunal as it has objections to several projects undertaken by AP. Representatives of Telangana stated that AP was raising the same grievance on multiple fora like NGT and HC, Supreme Court, and Southern Zonal Council, etc., abusing the process of law.

Telangana also stated no work on the project was underway at present. The representative also recalled that in the first apex council meeting held in 2016, the Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS project was considered a project that could not be directed to be stopped.

The Tribunal issued a notice in the application after broadly recording the preliminary objection raised by CS Vaidyanathan, a senior advocate of Telangana, and granted the State four weeks to file its response. The Tribunal granted AP two weeks thereafter to file their rejoinder to the reply, if any and posted the application for arguments on January 24, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Telangana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp