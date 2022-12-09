Women’s workdays boosting diets in households

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The increasing involvement of women in the country’s workforce can improve dietary diversity, says an ICRISAT lead study. Co-authored by Nikita Sangwan from Centre for Research on the Economics of Climate, Food, Energy and Environment (CECFEE), and Dr Shalander Kumar of ICRISAT, the study published in the CGIAR Gender Impact Platform identified that greater participation of women in the workforce can increase a household’s income and allow them to purchase a more diverse food basket.

The study used a unique panel data set of 832 rural households from 18 villages in the semi-arid tropics of India, spanning the States of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The data was collected from the same households across three seasons during 2009-2014.

The study highlighted that when women are more involved in the workforce, the dietary diversity of their households improves. The extra time that women put in at work does not have adverse effects on their health. It also explained that women’s paid and unpaid work impacts dietary diversity in different ways like paid work results in financial independence and empowerment in household decision making that allows women to diversify diets.

Unpaid work increases the number of food groups produced by women for consumption by their households. Policies and development programmes can harness synergies between schemes to improve nutrition and increase women’s employment to pursue global goals of ensuring better food for all. Previous studies have raised concerns about the potential reduction in dietary diversity due to fewer food items being produced by the household if women’s time availability for work decreases.

However, the study did not find this relation to be true from the data set. On the contrary, the study showed that a higher number of women’s workdays also improved the home-produced dietary diversity, over and above what would have been possible due to increased income.

832 rural

households from 18 villages in the semi-arid tropics of India, spanning the States of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were studied.

HYDERABAD: The increasing involvement of women in the country’s workforce can improve dietary diversity, says an ICRISAT lead study. Co-authored by Nikita Sangwan from Centre for Research on the Economics of Climate, Food, Energy and Environment (CECFEE), and Dr Shalander Kumar of ICRISAT, the study published in the CGIAR Gender Impact Platform identified that greater participation of women in the workforce can increase a household’s income and allow them to purchase a more diverse food basket. The study used a unique panel data set of 832 rural households from 18 villages in the semi-arid tropics of India, spanning the States of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The data was collected from the same households across three seasons during 2009-2014. The study highlighted that when women are more involved in the workforce, the dietary diversity of their households improves. The extra time that women put in at work does not have adverse effects on their health. It also explained that women’s paid and unpaid work impacts dietary diversity in different ways like paid work results in financial independence and empowerment in household decision making that allows women to diversify diets. Unpaid work increases the number of food groups produced by women for consumption by their households. Policies and development programmes can harness synergies between schemes to improve nutrition and increase women’s employment to pursue global goals of ensuring better food for all. Previous studies have raised concerns about the potential reduction in dietary diversity due to fewer food items being produced by the household if women’s time availability for work decreases. However, the study did not find this relation to be true from the data set. On the contrary, the study showed that a higher number of women’s workdays also improved the home-produced dietary diversity, over and above what would have been possible due to increased income. 832 rural households from 18 villages in the semi-arid tropics of India, spanning the States of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were studied.