40-yr-old RMP murdered, body dumped in Telangana village

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 40-year-old Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) was brutally murdered and his body was dumped in the forest near Vinayakapuram village in Aswaraopet Mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem on Friday.

According to police, some farm workers noticed the body soaked in blood. Police rushed to the spot and identified the body as that of Lingala Chakradhar, an RMP from Tirumalakunta village in the Mandal. Later, police informed his wife Jayalaksmi about her husband’s death.

Police found several knife injuries on his neck and throat. According to sources, the victim had illicit affairs with several women in nearby villages and suspects that he was murdered for this reason. Chakradhar had been working as an RMP for over 20 years and was known to many people in the Mandal.

His daughter is married and a homemaker while his son completed his BTech recently. His wife Jayalakshmi said that her husband had left home on Friday evening without informing her. Aswaraopet CI M Nagaraju who visited the spot said that a dog squad and clues teams were pressed into service to catch the murderers.

