62 startups selected in govt’s Revv Up program

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) announced the selection of 62 startups into the third cohort of the Revv Up acceleration program. Revv Up by the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM, will enable, and empower AI startups through a series of structured interventions.

With the addition of the third cohort, the programme will have impacted over 140 AI startups. The call for applications attracted over 220 applications thereby evidencing the growing popularity of the programme and its benefits. Startups that applied to get into the Revv Up programme were put through a rigorous selection process that scrutinised their solutions, and scalability potential, among other criteria.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said, “This is a testament to the strength of the innovation ecosystem in Telangana and the supportive policies we have put in place for startups.

I would like to invite startups, particularly those in the field of AI, to come to Telangana and benefit from our favourable startup environment. We are committed to supporting the growth and success of these startups and helping them scale and reach their full potential.”

