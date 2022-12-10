Home States Telangana

62 startups selected in govt’s Revv Up program

The call for applications attracted over 220 applications thereby evidencing the growing popularity of the programme and its benefits.

Published: 10th December 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of the Revv Up acceleration program.

Representational image of the Revv Up acceleration program. (Photo | Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) announced the selection of 62 startups into the third cohort of the Revv Up acceleration program. Revv Up by the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM, will enable, and empower AI startups through a series of structured interventions.

With the addition of the third cohort, the programme will have impacted over 140 AI startups. The call for applications attracted over 220 applications thereby evidencing the growing popularity of the programme and its benefits. Startups that applied to get into the Revv Up programme were put through a rigorous selection process that scrutinised their solutions, and scalability potential, among other criteria.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said, “This is a testament to the strength of the innovation ecosystem in Telangana and the supportive policies we have put in place for startups.

I would like to invite startups, particularly those in the field of AI, to come to Telangana and benefit from our favourable startup environment. We are committed to supporting the growth and success of these startups and helping them scale and reach their full potential.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana AI Mission 62 startups Revv Up
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp