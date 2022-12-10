Home States Telangana

8.67 lakh apply for revision of electoral rolls

The last date for filing of claims and objections was on December 8, for the ongoing SSR 2023.

Published: 10th December 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Representational image only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls,  8.67 lakh applications were filed with the poll panel from October 1. These include 5.66 lakh Form 6 applications, 1.83 lakh Form 7, and 1.17 lakh Form 8. Some physical forms received before the last date by BLOs/AEROs and EROs are being digitized. The applications received till December 8 will be disposed of by December 26. The final rolls will be published on January 5, 2023.

The last date for filing claims and objections was on December 8, for the ongoing SSR 2023. The applications received after December 8 will be part of the continuous updation process and will be processed after the final roll publication, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said. He further said that to ensure that no elector is left behind, various interventions under Systematic Voter enrolment and electoral participation (SVEEP) were taken up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electoral rolls applications
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp