8.67 lakh apply for revision of electoral rolls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls, 8.67 lakh applications were filed with the poll panel from October 1. These include 5.66 lakh Form 6 applications, 1.83 lakh Form 7, and 1.17 lakh Form 8. Some physical forms received before the last date by BLOs/AEROs and EROs are being digitized. The applications received till December 8 will be disposed of by December 26. The final rolls will be published on January 5, 2023.

The last date for filing claims and objections was on December 8, for the ongoing SSR 2023. The applications received after December 8 will be part of the continuous updation process and will be processed after the final roll publication, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said. He further said that to ensure that no elector is left behind, various interventions under Systematic Voter enrolment and electoral participation (SVEEP) were taken up.

