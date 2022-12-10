Home States Telangana

BL Santhosh to train BJP vistaaraks on Dec 28, 29 in Hyderabad

These vistaaraks will be given motorbikes and will coordinate with the various morchas, committees, booth-level committees and the leaders of the constituency, and the state leaders.

Published: 10th December 2022

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP plans to hold training sessions for ‘vistaaraks’ (full-timers) of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in Hyderabad on December 28 and 29.

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, national secretary and the party’s co-in-charge of Telangana Arvind Menon, and other prominent leaders from the Centre will be training the full-timers appointed by the BJP to work in all the LS constituencies of the southern States till the 2024 elections.

