Debt-ridden K’gudem farmer dies by suicide

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 56-year-old debt-ridden tribal farmer ended his life by consuming pesticide at Savyatanda in Yellandu Mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Friday. The victim, Ambothu Jagan, reportedly consumed pesticide at his house before going to bed on Thursday night. When his wife Saramma tried to wake him up on Friday morning, he did not respond.

According to information, Jagan cultivated maize on his four-acre agricultural land and leased another four acres to raise the same crop by agreeing to pay Rs 10,000 per acre as rent to the owner. Apart from this, he reportedly availed a Rs 6 lakh loan from private persons and Rs 1.70 lakh from banks for investment in the maize crop and the marriage of his two daughters. His hopes of reaping 60-70 quintals of maize were shattered as he got only 25 quintal yield due to excessive rains and other reasons.

Jagan and his wife Saramma had frequent fights over the heavy debts incurred by the former as lenders brought pressure on them to repay the loans. Growing pressure from the money lenders and quarrels with his wife drove the farmer to suicide, according to sources. Their son is said to be working in a private company in Hyderabad. Yellandu police have registered a case.

