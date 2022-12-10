Home States Telangana

Finally, work on Gouravelly project starts

The project oustees had been protesting and obstructing commencement of work since December 23, 2021.

Published: 10th December 2022

After almost a year, work on the Gouravelly Reservoir in the district finally commenced on Friday.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: After almost a year, work on the Gouravelly Reservoir in the district finally commenced on Friday, after the Husnabad RDO handed over Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) cheques worth Rs 6 lakh each to residents of the village that would be submerged by the project.

Villagers said that 15 people have received the cheques. The project oustees had been protesting and obstructing the commencement of work since December 23, 2021. They had faced police lathis and cases but had stuck to their demand that they should get an R&R package worth at least Rs 8 lakh each as well as 2BHK houses.

