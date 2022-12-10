Hyderabad: House sales up by 32% in November ’22

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 6,119 new homes worth Rs 2,892 crore were registered in Hyderabad in November, leading to a 32% rise in month-on-month (MoM) sales. Since the beginning of the year, the city witnessed the registration of 62,159 residential units with a total worth of Rs 30,415 crore. Last year, 75,453 residential units amounting to Rs 33,531 crore were registered during the same period.

In November 2022, the share of registrations in the unit category of properties sized 500 - 1,000 sqft increased to 22% as compared to 15% in November 2021. The sale of properties sized more than 1,000 sqft slumped from 74% in November 2021 to 65% in November 2022.

At the district level, the study shows that home sales registrations in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district were recorded at 41%, followed by Rangareddy district at 39%. The share of Hyderabad district in total registrations was recorded at 14% in November 2022.

HYDERABAD: About 6,119 new homes worth Rs 2,892 crore were registered in Hyderabad in November, leading to a 32% rise in month-on-month (MoM) sales. Since the beginning of the year, the city witnessed the registration of 62,159 residential units with a total worth of Rs 30,415 crore. Last year, 75,453 residential units amounting to Rs 33,531 crore were registered during the same period. In November 2022, the share of registrations in the unit category of properties sized 500 - 1,000 sqft increased to 22% as compared to 15% in November 2021. The sale of properties sized more than 1,000 sqft slumped from 74% in November 2021 to 65% in November 2022. At the district level, the study shows that home sales registrations in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district were recorded at 41%, followed by Rangareddy district at 39%. The share of Hyderabad district in total registrations was recorded at 14% in November 2022.