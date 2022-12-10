Home States Telangana

Khammam public meeting key in Naidu’s plans for TDP resurgence in Telangana

The thinking in the party, according to sources, is that if the Khammam meeting proves to be successful, second-rung leaders should be encouraged to contest in their respective constituencies.

HYDERABAD: Hoping to bring back the past glory of his party in the State, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu is devoting his attention to Telangana.

Reliable sources have confirmed that the TDP supremo got in with two former ministers to persuade them to return to the party while several second-rung leaders who left earlier are reportedly ready to come back.
As part of his efforts to strengthen the yellow party, the Telangana unit of the TDP is making all efforts to ensure the grand success of the public meeting scheduled to be held in Khammam on December 21. Naidu is expected to attend the meeting as chief guest.

The party is also contemplating inviting disgruntled leaders to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Sources said that the two former ministers are likely to return to the TDP fold by the end of February while several leaders from different parties who lost in the previous Assembly elections and joined the TRS are also likely to make their entry into the party after Naidu’s assurance that he would give them tickets to contest the 2023 elections.   

The party Telangana leaders are planning to mobilise at least one lakh people for the December 21 public meeting from erstwhile Khammam and some areas in Nalgonda and Warangal districts. The party is likely to contest all the Assembly constituencies in Khammam and eight in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The thinking in the party, according to sources, is that if the Khammam meeting proves to be successful, second-rung leaders should be encouraged to contest in their respective constituencies.

Naidu is also speaking to BC leaders who are actively engaged in social activities and community programmes to convince them to join the TDP. Sources said that three-four BC leaders are likely to join the party in January 2023. The party is also planning to conduct public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, or Nizamabad in February and April.

