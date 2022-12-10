Home States Telangana

Light rainfall likely to occur in Telangana state

On Friday, a few parts of the State reported drizzle and light rainfall while the weather conditions remained cloudy throughout the day.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Mandous over south-west Bay of Bengal, some parts of the State are very likely to receive light rainfall in the next few days. According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana till December 13.

On Friday, a few parts of the State reported drizzle and light rainfall while the weather conditions remained cloudy throughout the day. In Hyderabad, cloudy skies are likely. Mist or haze is very likely to occur during morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be easterlies with wind speeds around 06-08 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28°C and 16°C respectively.

