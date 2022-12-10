NMDC, BIS hold day-long nat’l seminar in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day-long national seminar on ‘Importance of Sieving and Sizing in Research and Industry’ was jointly organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), New Delhi, and NMDC Limited at the NMDC head office in Hyderabad on Friday. The seminar was attended by members of academia, research institutes, equipment manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders. More than 100 delegates from mining, metallurgy, agriculture, building materials (civil engineering), cement industry, pharmaceutical industry, food and drinks, nanotechnology, paint and pigment industry, and powder metallurgy participated in the seminar. Dilip Kumar Mohanty, director (production), NMDC Limited, highlighted the importance of size in various industries. He also emphasized that the quality of future technologies like 3-D printing, additive manufacturing, image processing, machine learning, and nanotechnology are fully dependent on the powder size and size distribution. Technical experts were invited to deliver lectures on Indian standards of CED 55.