Home States Telangana

Buoyed by Swachh awards, MAUD Department to make ULBs litter-free

The ULBs have been told to identify and list all commercial areas and map the stretches and to prepare a list of commercial waste generators.

Published: 11th December 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

The EDMC had distributed dustbins.

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Determined to maintain the tempo that brought 26 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) Swachh Survekshan awards, the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has asked all municipal corporations and municipalities, barring the GHMC, to operationalise segregated waste collection in commercial areas and turn them into litter-free zones.

In SS-2022, as many as 26 ULBs bagged awards, leaving Telangana just behind Maharashtra in terms of the total number of awards achieved.To maintain the tempo, the MAUD Department has issued instructions to all municipal commissioners to ensure strict compliance for even better ranking in SS-2023 as well as achieving GFC 1 and 3 star ratings.

The ULBs have been told to identify and list all commercial areas and map the stretches and to prepare a list of commercial waste generators. The ULBs should declare the identified commercial areas as litter-free zones duly displaying the notification on boards every 500 metres in the commercial areas. The ULBs should also hold sensitisation meetings with owners of commercial establishments and conduct awareness programmes in commercial areas on segregation of waste, the department said.

All shops and commercial establishments must practise 100 per cent source segregation in a three-colour bin system (wet-green, dry-blue and domestic hazardous-red) of 60 litres and above capacity as per requirement. The ULBs should place litter bins at a distance of 50 metres in commercial areas, gauge the volume of waste generated and arrange the required number of dedicated vehicles to clear it.

The ULBs should deploy a dedicated team – one person for average road width of 60 feet for every 500 metres – to sweep the area twice a day and collect the waste.ULBs shall deploy two persons per vehicle for collection of waste from commercial areas and develop route maps duly indicating the number of workers and vehicles allotted. All commercial waste generators have to be intimated about the timings for collection of waste and user charges collected from them.

It may be mentioned here that the new Telangana Municipalities Act-2019 lays emphasis on sanitation and also mandates door-to-door garbage collection, including source segregation, scientific treatment and disposal of waste.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MAUD Swachh Survekshan awards
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp