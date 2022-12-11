Home States Telangana

Quash plea by accused in quid pro quo case dismissed

The Chief Justice said that after careful evaluation of all factors of the case, the court found that it was not a suitable case for quashing the charge sheet against the petitioners.

Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, dismissed the quash petition filed by Vasantha Krishna Prasad, promoter and director of Vasantha Projects, who is an accused in the quid pro quo cases related to the illegal assets case against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Justice said that after careful evaluation of all factors of the case, the court found that it was not a suitable case for quashing the charge sheet against the petitioners. It is reported that the Government of Andhra Pradesh granted the VANPIC Project and assigned more than 15,000 acres of land in Prakasam and Guntur districts to firms floated by Nimmagadda Prasad in violation of all standards and processes, in addition to offering other concessions.

According to the inquiry, the cash was part of the Rs 180.50 core paid by Nimmagadda Prasad to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his group enterprises in the form of investments between the years 2006 and 2007.

