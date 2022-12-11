Home States Telangana

Sharmila fasts on; seeks nod for padayatra

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila continued her indefinite hunger strike for the second day in protest against the police rejecting permission for her padayatra. She refused to even drink water until the police released her party leaders.

Speaking to the media, Sharmila said that the police has proclaimed an undeclared curfew near her residence to bar her supporters from meeting her. She said that the police are acting as “puppets” of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and khaki-clad ‘BRS Karyakartas’.

“The Indian Penal Code will not be applicable to this police. The Kalvakuntla Commission Rao authored lynching code is a rock edict. The basic rights are not a point of consideration for these khakis,” Sharmila said.

