T-Hub unit will be set up at IIIT-Basara: KTR

Keeping his promise made in September, Rama Rao along with his ministerial colleagues, formally launched a programme to distribute laptops to the engineering students.

Ministers KT Rama Rao

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy and A Indrakaran Reddy distribute laptops to the students of IIIT-Basara in Nirmal district on Saturday. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday instructed the authorities of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), Basara (popularly known as IIIT-Basara), to provide quality food to the students and prevent food poisoning incidents. “If necessary, remove the mess contractor and appoint a new one,” he said.

Before participating in the fifth convocation programme of the university, Rama Rao along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, held a review meeting with university Vice-Chancellor V Venkat Ramana and other officials, on the issues, including mess and food.  Later, the ministers presented degrees and gold medals to graduating students.

Addressing the students, Rama Rao said that a T-Hub centre would be set up in the university to promote innovation. T-Hub signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIIT-Basara. The minister recalled how Skyroot Aerospace Ltd. which launched India’s first private rocket Vikram-S into space, once incubated in the T-Hub. “There are plenty of opportunities for students with a spirit of entrepreneurship in the emerging sectors. The State government has established a robust innovation ecosystem by launching several platforms like T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Works, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), and Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad.

We are playing a leading role in facilitating and providing strategic direction to global companies with high-quality human resources, Rama Rao explained.Explaining to the students the demand for alternative materials to reduce carbon emissions, he asked them to look at 3D digitisation, decarbonisation and decentralisation which, he said, will present immense opportunities to them in the near future.He requested the education minister to introduce a practice school or apprenticeship model so that students would get industrial exposure while pursuing academics.

Rama Rao further said that in association with T-Hub & T-Works, IIIT-Basara will be encouraged to offer courses in innovation and entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Aerospace, Smart Materials, Electric Vehicles, Clean Energy, and Holography as a minor course or diploma course in order to make students industry-ready.        

Promises kept

Keeping his promise made in September, Rama Rao along with his ministerial colleagues, formally launched a programme to distribute laptops to the engineering students. About 2,200 laptops and 1,500 desktops have been kept ready to be given away to engineering, and P1 and P2 students. He assured that the campus would be supplied Mission Bhagiratha water. IIIT-Basara will become the first educational institute in the country to meet its energy needs from renewable sources, he said, adding that  the campus will get a science block at a cost of `5 crore.

He appreciated Sabitha Indra Reddy for the decision to establish a 10-bed hospital supported by doctors from various specialisations. She  asserted that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is committed to improving the infrastructure of higher education institutions.Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, MLC Dhande Vithal and others participated in the programme

