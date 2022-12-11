TS faces financial crisis as BRS govt misutilising funds: TPCC treasurer

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Senior Congress leader and TPCC treasurer P Sudharshan Reddy on Saturday accused the BRS government of mis-utilising funds on non-productive activities just to continue in power in the State.

Sudharshan Reddy visited the historical Lanka Rama Lingeswara Swami temple in Sirikonda mandal and conducted special poojas. Party leaders Taher Bin Hamdan and K Nagesh Reddy accompanied him. On the way to the temple from Nizamabad, the Congress leaders interacted with people of several villages.Sudharshan Reddy said that during the Congress-led UPA regime, funds were spent on useful activities.

“Several hospitals, medical colleges and universities were established and several irrigation projects taken up. These are visible as live examples in all the districts including Nizamabad. During UPA rule, MSP on crops was increased by around 200 per cent,” the veteran leader said.

He said that after the formation of Telangana, the TRS came to power and over these past eight years, the annual Budget has increased by 300 per cent but the TRS government was spending funds on non-productive activities. “State government is purchasing power on credit. It is extending schemes like Rythu Bandhu for non-cultivable lands. If the TRS government continues misusing funds, the State would end up facing a serious financial crisis like Venezuela,” Sudharshan Reddy said. He urged the people to realise the folly of populist schemes.

The veteran leader said that Pranahita-Chevella LIS was designed by the Congress and it was under UPA rule that 70 per cent funds for the project were allocated to provide irrigation facilities to several upland areas of Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency. “The TRS government has not completed the package works till date. Due to this, farmers are continuing cultivation with the help of borewells,” he said.

