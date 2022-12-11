TSRTC to run 4.3k special bus services for Sankranti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a lot of people set to travel for the Sankranti festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to run 4,233 special bus services to take them to their destinations. These special buses will run from January 7 to 15.

Mentioning that 3,736 special bus services were run last year, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that they are running 10 per cent more buses this Sankranti when compared to last year. The next 60 days are very important for TSRTC, he said, while asking the staff to work accordingly.

Sajjanar said advanced ticket booking has been increased from 30 days to 60 days for the convenience of passengers on the occasion of Sankranti. The advanced booking facility will be available for up to 60 days till June next year, he said and requested passengers to use this facility.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC will be running hired buses to Sabarimala for the convenience of Lord Ayyappa devotees. It will provide concessions to the devotees in these special hire buses and no deposits are required for this.

