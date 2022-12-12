Home States Telangana

AINU doctors treat rare testes disorder

HYDERABAD: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) on Sunday said that they have successfully treated a rare disorder -- testicular torsion in a three-month-old baby.An emergency surgery was done to remove the damaged testicle and restore the second into the right place in the scrotum. The infant will be able to lead a normal adult life in the years ahead, they said.

Parents of the boy, who found him crying upon being touched on his private part, particularly on the left side, approached the doctors at AINU, who diagnosed the condition as testicular torsion in which a testicle is found twisted on its blood supply, causing severe pain.

This condition is usually found in the neonatal and adolescent age groups and rarely in paediatric age. It is categorised as a medical emergency, which requires immediate medical attention or surgical intervention.

“A testicle with its blood supply cut off is likely to get damaged. That is why, in this case we had to remove the left one. We fixed the other testes back, as similar anatomy can exist in the other and has a potential risk to undergo torsion,” said Dr Prabhu Karunakaran, Consultant Paediatric Urologist, AINU.

“The typical symptom of a torsion testicle leads to severe pain in the lower abdomen area. This pain is likely to get triggered during a sporting activity or any other form of physical exertion in adolescents,” he added.

