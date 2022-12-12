Home States Telangana

Avian visitors from Europe arrive in Kawal for winter stay

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: The winter is here. So are the migratory birds from all across Europe. The avian visitors, set off on their annual sojourn from different European nations, have started arriving in the Kawal forest area.Every year, to escape harsh winter of Europe, these birds travel thousands of miles to reach Kawal, which provides a suitable environment to enjoy their stay. Like in the past years, this winter too a large number of rare birds, including the peregrine falcon, were spotted in the Jannaram forest division recently.

Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) coordinator Venkat Anagandhula, who spends most of his early morning hours in the forest area bird watching, spotted the peregrine falcon and the other rare birds, and captured them in his camera.“During winters, these birds fly long distances in search of suitable places and ideal weather for breeding. Every year, these birds fly around 15,000 miles to find these places,” Venkat said.

The peregrine falcon is a rare bird that is known for its hunting ability and it can reach up to 380 kmph during its high-speed dive to catch a prey. “Like cheetah is the fastest land animal, peregrine falcon is the fastest raptor in the world that can cover over 380 kmph as it stoops down on a prey. Its speed makes it difficult for anyone to take a snap, especially when it is in its flight” Venkat added.These migratory birds usually mate in February and lay eggs in March and April.Meanwhile, the Jannaram forest officials are planning to organise a bird walk festival in the coming days.

