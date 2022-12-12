Home States Telangana

Bride ends life hours before marriage in Telangana

According Navipet sub-inspector D Rajareddy, Santhosh is working as a software engineer in Bengaluru.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A bride, Ragalla Ravali, allegedly died by suicide in her house at Navipet hours before her marriage on Sunday. The Navipet police registered a case against bridegroom Thimmirishetty Santhosh, a native of Nizamabad, following a complaint lodged by her parents, blaming him for their daughter’s death.

According Navipet sub-inspector D Rajareddy, Santhosh is working as a software engineer in Bengaluru. The wedding of Ravali and Santhosh was fixed for Sunday at a function hall in Nizamabad. The ‘haldi’ ceremony of both the bride and the bridegroom were held at their respective homes on Friday and Saturday. 

Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, Ravali reportedly received a phone call from Santhosh. Later, she went to bed in her room. Her father Prabhakar while going to washroom in the early hours of Sunday found the door of the storeroom open. When he went inside, he found his daughter hanging from the ceiling.

The relatives and neighbours rushed in and tried to shift her to a hospital. But they found the woman dead. The police shifted the body to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for a post-mortem examination.

Harassed Ravali for property, say parents

In their complaint, Ravali’s parents said that Santhosh harassed her for a share in the property since their engagement. They suspect that Santhosh might have raised the same issue during Saturday night’s phone call, driving her to the extreme step.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bride suicide
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp