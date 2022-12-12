Bride ends life hours before marriage in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A bride, Ragalla Ravali, allegedly died by suicide in her house at Navipet hours before her marriage on Sunday. The Navipet police registered a case against bridegroom Thimmirishetty Santhosh, a native of Nizamabad, following a complaint lodged by her parents, blaming him for their daughter’s death.

According Navipet sub-inspector D Rajareddy, Santhosh is working as a software engineer in Bengaluru. The wedding of Ravali and Santhosh was fixed for Sunday at a function hall in Nizamabad. The ‘haldi’ ceremony of both the bride and the bridegroom were held at their respective homes on Friday and Saturday.

Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, Ravali reportedly received a phone call from Santhosh. Later, she went to bed in her room. Her father Prabhakar while going to washroom in the early hours of Sunday found the door of the storeroom open. When he went inside, he found his daughter hanging from the ceiling.

The relatives and neighbours rushed in and tried to shift her to a hospital. But they found the woman dead. The police shifted the body to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for a post-mortem examination.

Harassed Ravali for property, say parents

In their complaint, Ravali’s parents said that Santhosh harassed her for a share in the property since their engagement. They suspect that Santhosh might have raised the same issue during Saturday night’s phone call, driving her to the extreme step.

