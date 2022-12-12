HMWS and SB to geo-tag manholes on outskirts of Telangana

Home States Telangana

The agency should also collect the non-spatial attribute data of assets like manholes and pipes at each asset.

Published: 12th December 2022 04:45 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) plans to use Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) technology to reliably and accurately map the sewerage network in peripheral areas of the city.

The Water Board also wants to achieve precise geo-tagging of all its manholes, joints and connections by using an effective web-based monitoring system duly integrating the daily operational supply system.Once mapping of the sewerage network is done, it would help the HMWS&SB manage the field functionalities effectively.

Development of a spatial database with geo-tagged locations of manholes and its supply area would help in the monitoring and management of the sewerage network, HMWS&SB officials said.In this connection, the Water Board has invited tenders for taking up the process at an estimated cost Rs 3.26 crore. The contracting agency will have to conduct a detailed field survey of peripheral areas for existing sewerage network using dual frequency DGPS instruments.

Base points every 5 km

It also has to establish base points for every 5 km radial distance, derive the precise position of 2.60 lakh manholes, capture short and long view digital photographs along the pipeline alignment. The agency should also collect the non-spatial attribute data of assets like manholes and pipes at each asset. Once the agreement is reached between HMWS&SB and the agency, the total period for completion of said work is six months. The defect liability period for this work would be two years from the date of completion of work.

Sources said that the firm would have to carry out field survey to identify, map the sewerage pipeline alignment of nearly 6,349 km length.They said that the GIS database of sewerage network will be developed by using the field surveyed data and integration of the desired attribute information pertaining to the pipeline and connecting assets.

