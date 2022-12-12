Home States Telangana

KCR can announce polls ‘at any moment’: Bandi

The Karimnagar MP said that 14 public meetings were held since the beginning of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, which was a record of sorts.

Published: 12th December 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 04:53 AM

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could announce early elections “at any moment”, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday directed the party’s booth-level committee presidents to ensure the public meeting to be held in Karimnagar on December 15 is a huge success.“The success of Karimnagar public meeting will certainly send signals to the people of Telangana that the BJP would form the next government in the State,” Sanjay said.

He was addressing the booth-level committee presidents of erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts via video-conferencing from Vemulawada during a break in his padayatra. Inviting the party cadres to the public meeting scheduled at the SRR College Grounds on December 15, he directed them to go door-to-door and distribute invitations to the people, and to urge them to participate in large numbers.

The Karimnagar MP said that 14 public meetings were held since the beginning of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, which was a record of sorts. He directed the party leaders to mobilise people for the public meeting, similar to the crowds mobilised for the public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parade Grounds.The Karimnagar public meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda.

