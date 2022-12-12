Home States Telangana

KCR to inaugurate BRS office in Delhi on Dec 14

Meanwhile, BRS leaders are scouting for suitable land in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to start the BRS offices there.

Some of the BRS flexies that have come up in Delhi on Sunday, ahead of the inauguration of the party office in the national capital scheduled for Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to leave for Delhi on Monday to inaugurate the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office at Sardar Patel Marg on Wednesday, December 14.According to sources, Rao will conduct Rajasyamala Yagam for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday at the BRS office, which will serve as the party’s temporary office till it constructs a permanent building at Vasant Vihar in Delhi.

Several national leaders are expected to attend the inauguration of the temporary office on Wednesday.
Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the party office. Vastu expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja inspected the building for vastu, yagashala and placement of furniture in the party office.  

This would be the first visit of Rao to Delhi after formally launching the BRS here on December 9.
Meanwhile, BRS leaders are scouting for suitable land in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to start the BRS offices there. Already, a large number of BRS flexies have come up in Delhi and Vijayawada and Mylavaram in AP. Sources said that the BRS office would be located at Jakkampudi in Vijayawada.

