Lite byte: BJP gets its knights ready

By Express News Service

‘Hasna mana hain’ in BRS?

TRS was rechristened BRS on Friday. From a regional party it aims to become a national party to bulldoze the BJP in 2024 General Elections. But what was missing on Friday was a smile on the faces of people’s representatives during the launch of the BRS. It was neither Halloween night, nor the Friday fright night. But the usually pinkish chubby cheeks of the pink party leaders looked a little pale at the event.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was quick to notice this and observed that the event looked more like a sombre funeral service. People in the media and political circles are now wondering if ‘smiling’ has been banned after the so-called elevation of TRS to BRS, or is it that the TRS leaders, who have been flourishing on the Telangana sentiment all these years, are now worried that just by changing one word, it may change their prospects forever. Like the commercial goes…”An Idea Can Change Your Life.”

Shoe ambassadors

There is a popular perception that politicians exploit people. But there is one section which exploits even the politicians these days – the corporate companies. It is the season of padayatras, and more than the people, it is the popular shoe brands that are in touch with leaders. Not many know that shoe brands approach politicians to advertise their products during padayatras.

Right from YSR to his son Jagan and daughter Sharmila, shoe companies have used them all as their brand ambassadors. In fact, top brands like Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Sketchers give politicians pairs of footwear for free as this is the cheapest and most effective strategy for market penetration, as the leaders go to the remotest parts of rural India wearing their shoes.

BJP gets its knights ready

With elections inching closer, the BJP is getting its knights, read leaders, ready to conquer a territory where the lotus is yet to bloom – Telangana. While BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is on yet another phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, MLA Eatala Rajender is extensively touring districts and participating in party activities. Even during his stint in the TRS, Rajender might not have got a chance to tour the length and breadth of the State as he is doing now.

Any political party, particularly the BJP, is unlikely to allow or promote a leader who doesn’t take responsibilities at State level. With daunting task of winning polls in Telangana before it, the BJP is likely to give a key position to Rajender, who proved to be the lucky mascot of the saffron party by winning Huzurabad seat.

KCR’s ‘Karimnagar kalakari’

The recent appointment of Sardar Ravinder Singh as chairman of Civil Supplies Corporation has become a subject of discussion in the BRS as the Civil Supplies portfolio is being handled by Gangula Kamalakar with whom the farmer has had a running feud.

Singh earlier served as mayor of Karimnagar, which is represented by Kamalakar in the Assembly. He also contested for the Council last year against the TRS candidate. It’s puzzling why KCR chose to bestow Singh with the Civil Supplies post as this may widen the gulf between him and Kamalakar. Some leaders are wondering if it’s part of a strategy to cut Kamalakar to size as he has emerged as a second power centre in Karimnagar.

DCC post aspirants’ double games

Some leaders in the Telangana Congress are said to have resorted to subterfuge to get the post of DCC president. A leader from Peddapelli, who is very close to TPCC chief Revanth Reddy submitted his name to the high command for the post without the knowledge of the MLA concerned or AICC secretary Sridhar Babu which led to an argument between the TPCC chief and Sridhar Babu.

Another aspirant feigned disinterest in the post before Sridhar Babu, but lobbied for it with Revanth. These games were brought to the notice of the high command which pulled up those who proposed his name without the knowledge of Sridhar Babu

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

