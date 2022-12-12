Home States Telangana

Two goats go missing in Telangana, police find 5 at power substation

As nobody came forward to claim their ownership so far, police have decided to leave the three goats in the custody of slaughterhouse owner, at least for the time being.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

The five goats which were found tied to an electricity pole at the power substation in Jagtial town on Sunday

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial police who were investigating a curious case of two missing goats found more than what they were looking for — a total of five goats tied to an electricity pole on the premises of the power substation on the outskirts of the town.

Two days ago, a slaughterhouse owner approached the police with a complaint that two of his goats were missing. On Sunday, police and the owner found the goats in the electric substation. To their surprise, they found five goats, which the local auto drivers said to have kept in the substation for “their own safety” as they were moving around on the main road.

The slaughterhouse owner has identified his two goats. But what is more intriguing is the fact that police have so far not received any complaints regarding the remaining three goats. As nobody came forward to claim their ownership so far, police have decided to leave the three goats in the custody of slaughterhouse owner, at least for the time being.

Speaking to TNIE, Circle Inspector M Kishore Kumar, said: “If no one comes forward to claim their ownership, we will hand over the three goats to the Animal Husbandry department.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp