Two goats go missing in Telangana, police find 5 at power substation

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial police who were investigating a curious case of two missing goats found more than what they were looking for — a total of five goats tied to an electricity pole on the premises of the power substation on the outskirts of the town.

Two days ago, a slaughterhouse owner approached the police with a complaint that two of his goats were missing. On Sunday, police and the owner found the goats in the electric substation. To their surprise, they found five goats, which the local auto drivers said to have kept in the substation for “their own safety” as they were moving around on the main road.

The slaughterhouse owner has identified his two goats. But what is more intriguing is the fact that police have so far not received any complaints regarding the remaining three goats. As nobody came forward to claim their ownership so far, police have decided to leave the three goats in the custody of slaughterhouse owner, at least for the time being.

Speaking to TNIE, Circle Inspector M Kishore Kumar, said: “If no one comes forward to claim their ownership, we will hand over the three goats to the Animal Husbandry department.”

