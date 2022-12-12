'Unity Flame Run' enters Wanaparthy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘Unity Flame Run’ being organised as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of National Cadet Corps (NCC), entered Wanaparthy town on Sunday. The run, which was flagged off at Kanyakumari on November 20, will pass through all the State and cover a total distance of 3,000 km.

In Wanaparthy, Additional Collector Ashish Sangwan flagged the run along with Colonel GBMK Rao, Commanding Officer, 8 Telangana NCC Battalion at the Government Polytechnic for Women.Speaking on the occasion, Additional Collector Sangwan urged the NCC cadets to work hard to achieve their goals in life and also be part of social work being carried out by the district administration.

Colonel Krishan Singh Badhwar, who was carrying the flame, thanked the administration, police and commanding officer of 8 NCC Telangana Battalion for giving the runners a grand welcome.

HYDERABAD: The ‘Unity Flame Run’ being organised as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of National Cadet Corps (NCC), entered Wanaparthy town on Sunday. The run, which was flagged off at Kanyakumari on November 20, will pass through all the State and cover a total distance of 3,000 km. In Wanaparthy, Additional Collector Ashish Sangwan flagged the run along with Colonel GBMK Rao, Commanding Officer, 8 Telangana NCC Battalion at the Government Polytechnic for Women.Speaking on the occasion, Additional Collector Sangwan urged the NCC cadets to work hard to achieve their goals in life and also be part of social work being carried out by the district administration. Colonel Krishan Singh Badhwar, who was carrying the flame, thanked the administration, police and commanding officer of 8 NCC Telangana Battalion for giving the runners a grand welcome.