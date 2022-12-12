Home States Telangana

Upset Surekha quits PEC post, Venkat downplays exclusion

She also attached a copy of her profile showing the positions that she held from the beginning of her political career spanning 27 years.

Published: 12th December 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Konda Surekha

Former Telangana Minister Konda Surekha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA: Downplaying his exclusion from any of the party committees revamped by the Congress high command, Bhongir MP Komatireddy on Sunday expressed confidence that he would soon be part of a high-level panel in the party.

On the other hand, just a day after she was named a member of the Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC), former minister Konda Surekha tendered her resignation from the post in protest at not not being inducted into the Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

While Venkat Reddy told reporters in Nalgonda that there should be no doubt that he would be contesting for the Nalgonda Assembly seat in the coming elections, Surekha said in Hyderabad that she felt humiliated by her exclusion from the PAC. “I feel humiliated as political refugees from other parties and those who unsuccessfully contested in the last Assembly election were inducted in the PAC and my seniority was not even considered,” she said.

“We have worked for the party at our own expense, and never went against the party line. However, I am disappointed with the committees appointed by the AICC as neither my name nor any other name from Warangal district figures in the list. I cannot digest the fact that the leaders junior to me have been inducted into the PAC whereas I was nominated to the PEC,” Surekha said.

Reminding that she had resigned as minister for former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, she said that her conscience would not allow her to continue as a PEC member.“Hence, I am resigning as a PEC member. Posts are not important but self-respect is,” Surekha said, emphasising that she would continue to work as a normal party worker.

She also attached a copy of her profile showing the positions that she held from the beginning of her political career spanning 27 years.In Nalgonda, Venkat Reddy said: “Positions are not important for me. You will notice that I still have the Congress kanduva (scarf) on me. Only development and service programmes are important for me.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Komatireddy PEC PAC
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp