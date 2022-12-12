Upset Surekha quits PEC post, Venkat downplays exclusion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA: Downplaying his exclusion from any of the party committees revamped by the Congress high command, Bhongir MP Komatireddy on Sunday expressed confidence that he would soon be part of a high-level panel in the party.

On the other hand, just a day after she was named a member of the Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC), former minister Konda Surekha tendered her resignation from the post in protest at not not being inducted into the Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

While Venkat Reddy told reporters in Nalgonda that there should be no doubt that he would be contesting for the Nalgonda Assembly seat in the coming elections, Surekha said in Hyderabad that she felt humiliated by her exclusion from the PAC. “I feel humiliated as political refugees from other parties and those who unsuccessfully contested in the last Assembly election were inducted in the PAC and my seniority was not even considered,” she said.

“We have worked for the party at our own expense, and never went against the party line. However, I am disappointed with the committees appointed by the AICC as neither my name nor any other name from Warangal district figures in the list. I cannot digest the fact that the leaders junior to me have been inducted into the PAC whereas I was nominated to the PEC,” Surekha said.

Reminding that she had resigned as minister for former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, she said that her conscience would not allow her to continue as a PEC member.“Hence, I am resigning as a PEC member. Posts are not important but self-respect is,” Surekha said, emphasising that she would continue to work as a normal party worker.

She also attached a copy of her profile showing the positions that she held from the beginning of her political career spanning 27 years.In Nalgonda, Venkat Reddy said: “Positions are not important for me. You will notice that I still have the Congress kanduva (scarf) on me. Only development and service programmes are important for me.”

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA: Downplaying his exclusion from any of the party committees revamped by the Congress high command, Bhongir MP Komatireddy on Sunday expressed confidence that he would soon be part of a high-level panel in the party. On the other hand, just a day after she was named a member of the Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC), former minister Konda Surekha tendered her resignation from the post in protest at not not being inducted into the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). While Venkat Reddy told reporters in Nalgonda that there should be no doubt that he would be contesting for the Nalgonda Assembly seat in the coming elections, Surekha said in Hyderabad that she felt humiliated by her exclusion from the PAC. “I feel humiliated as political refugees from other parties and those who unsuccessfully contested in the last Assembly election were inducted in the PAC and my seniority was not even considered,” she said. “We have worked for the party at our own expense, and never went against the party line. However, I am disappointed with the committees appointed by the AICC as neither my name nor any other name from Warangal district figures in the list. I cannot digest the fact that the leaders junior to me have been inducted into the PAC whereas I was nominated to the PEC,” Surekha said. Reminding that she had resigned as minister for former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, she said that her conscience would not allow her to continue as a PEC member.“Hence, I am resigning as a PEC member. Posts are not important but self-respect is,” Surekha said, emphasising that she would continue to work as a normal party worker. She also attached a copy of her profile showing the positions that she held from the beginning of her political career spanning 27 years.In Nalgonda, Venkat Reddy said: “Positions are not important for me. You will notice that I still have the Congress kanduva (scarf) on me. Only development and service programmes are important for me.”