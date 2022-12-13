Home States Telangana

15 nursing students injured in Telangana as lorry hits bus

There were more than 30 students in the bus.

Published: 13th December 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

A crane removes a nursing college bus that overturned after being hit by a lorry in Nakrekal on Monday

A crane removes a nursing college bus that overturned after being hit by a lorry in Nakrekal on Monday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Fifteen students were injured when a lorry hit a nursing college bus from behind at Thatikal flyover in Nakrekal mandal of Nalgonda district on Monday. The accident took place while the students of a nursing college in Suryapet were going to Nalgonda for their exams.

There were more than 30 students in the bus. The injured were shifted to the Suryapet Government Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao reacted to the bus accident. He spoke to the officials to find out the details of the accident.

The doctors at the hospital said that the condition of the injured students was stable. Minister Harish Rao directed the hospital superintendent to provide quality treatment and take good care of the injured students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp