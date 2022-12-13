15 nursing students injured in Telangana as lorry hits bus

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Fifteen students were injured when a lorry hit a nursing college bus from behind at Thatikal flyover in Nakrekal mandal of Nalgonda district on Monday. The accident took place while the students of a nursing college in Suryapet were going to Nalgonda for their exams.

There were more than 30 students in the bus. The injured were shifted to the Suryapet Government Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao reacted to the bus accident. He spoke to the officials to find out the details of the accident.

The doctors at the hospital said that the condition of the injured students was stable. Minister Harish Rao directed the hospital superintendent to provide quality treatment and take good care of the injured students.

