6,468 allotted seats in final phase of counselling for CPGET in Telangana

The students are required to pay the prescribed course fee online and report at respective college on or before December 15.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 6,468 candidates have been allotted seats in the final phase counselling for the State level Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET). While a total of 22,688 candidates have exercised web options for the final phase of allotment of seats, 16,694 students were given admissions in the first and second phase of counselling.

During the final phase of counselling, admissions were given in postgraduate courses, PG Diploma and five-year integrated programmes in colleges affiliated to Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2022-23. The list was released by the Osmania University on Sunday night. 

The students are required to pay the prescribed course fee online and report at respective college on or before December 15.

